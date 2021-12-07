Limestone county employees and elected officials will soon receive assistance with any 2021 medical expenses incurred during 2021. On Monday, the Limestone County Commission approved the Medical Reimbursement Plan with payments in the amount of $500. Those payments will be made on the first Friday of February 2022.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said, “We have done this in the past and this year, with the COVID and all, our employees have worked through all of it. This is just to help for the cost incurred. I want to thank all the employees for working through the year.”
Paving of the County Archives and EMA parking lots have hit a snag. Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey informed the commission that the depth system on the skid steer, necessary to complete the two projects, has to be fixed and the parts ordered will not arrive until mid to late January. When asked by the commission if a skid steer from another district could be used, Massey said, “We need a high-flow and I think we are the only ones with a high-flow hydraulic system.”
While the two parking lot paving projects are on hold, Massey and crews will turn their attention to other projects around the county including road patching and the Pryor Road and Capshaw Road projects. Massey said, “There is obviously work out there we can do until the skid steer can be repaired.”
In other business, the commission took the following actions:
Resolutions and Orders
Approved the sale of real property located in the Athens and Limestone County Highway 31 Industrial Park to Grantland Properties
Approved the sale of real property located in the Elm Industrial Park to Gregory Industries, Inc.
Contracts, Agreements and Grants
Approved a right-of-way acquisition agreement for a highway safety improvement project between the State of Alabama and the Limestone County Commission.
Approved a 60 month term rental and maintenance agreement with Pitney Bowes for two new Send Proc C automatic postage meters at the Clinton Street Annex and Washington Street Annex for $403.98 each.
Approved a grant agreement with North Central Highway Safety Office for overtime traffic safety enforcement beginning October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.
Approved an amendment tot the ACCA Investing in Alabama Counties Program Maintenance and Support Membership Agreement.
Approved an agreement between Limestone County, Alabama and Comcast of Alabama, LLC to provide future services, facilities and equipment necessary to meet the current and future cable-related needs of the community.
Board Appointments
Alfred Rainey to the DHR Board.
Corrected the name of the DHR Board member approved on November 15, 2021 from Julian Tyler to Jessie Tyler.
Awarded Bids
Bid 2765 for motor oil to W.H. Thomas Oil for $18,780.53 from December 7, 2021-December 6, 2022.
Bid 2766 for tag mail notices and envelopes to Peregrine Services, Inc. for $8,256.00.
Personnel Actions
Promoted Nicholas Thompson from Communications Officer to Communications Supervisor.
Hired Cole Camp as Corrections Officer pending drug screening.
Hired Uziel Vasques as Deputy Sheriff pending drug screening.
Hired Brittley Graviet as HR Specialist.
Promoted Layla Moore from Career Tech to Network Support Specialist I.
Hired Lori Hargrove as Purchasing Technician.
Merit Increases
Fifteen county employees received merit increases.
Approved bringing Carma Whisenant’s merit increase up to the correct step effective retroactively November 28, 2021.
Engineer’s Report
Preliminary approval for Craft Springs Subdivision, a major subdivision with 131 lots in District 2 located on the north side of Craft Road approximately half mile east of Mooresville Road.
Preliminary approval for Davis Preserve Phase 1, a major subdivision with 20 lots in District 2 located on the south side of Nick Davis Road approximately mile east of the intersection with Nick Davis and Menefee Road.
Preliminary and final approval for Florence Road Subdivision (replat lots 45, 46, 47 and 48), a minor subdivision in District 3 located at the corner of Eastep Road and Thompson Lane.
Preliminary and final approval for Jessie’s Place, a minor subdivision in District 2 at the intersection of Lon Road and Schrimsher Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.