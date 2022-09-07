Limestone County residents will soon see an increase for garbage collection as the Limestone County Commission voted Tuesday morning to approve rate increases. The increase is a result of the ongoing rise in fuel prices as well as a recent fire at the transfer station located off Hwy. 72 near Seven Mile Post Road.
The commission approved the following solid waste increases.
• $14.90 to CCS Garbage for the month of September 2022.
• $18.00 per month for household garbage effective October 2022.
• $15.02 to CPI for an increase in tipping fees from October 2022 until March 2023.
When asked how long it had been since the county had experienced a solid waste rate increase, Chairman Collin Daly was not certain but said, “It’s been ten years plus, I think.”
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.
• A resolution appointing Limestone County Commission as the fiscal agent, on behalf of Athens- Limestone Community Association, to make application for and utilize funds and resources of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs FY2023 Recreational Trails Program in order to create an ADA-compliant crusher-run trail that outlines the historic Fort Henderson.
• A resolution to provide uniforms of clothing to certain county employees to ensure safety and identification and to otherwise enable employees to perform their job duties.
• A Memorandum of Understanding concerning Rave Alert between Limestone County and Athens Limestone County Emergency Communication District.
• A Memorandum of Understanding between Family Life Center and the Limestone County Commission in which funds in the amount of $15,000 are to be appropriated to the Family Life Center for the period between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023.
TARGOG contracts
• SenioRX contract with said contract supplying Limestone County Commission/COA funds in the amount of $20,848 from October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.
• Aging contract with said contract supply Limestone County Commission/COA funds in the amount of $129,530 from October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.
• A grant agreement between the Alabama Department of Youth Services and the Limestone County Commission with Limestone County Commission being the recipient of funds in the amount of $49,756 for FY 2022-2023.
Award bids
• Printers & Stationers Inc., for business cards for the County Commission in the amount of $57.99.
Budget
• Revisions were made in various departments, primarily due to high fuel costs, to the following departments: Board of Registrars, Veterans, Districts 1, 2, 3, & 4, Engineering, Mental Health Building, Pryor Building, Extension Office, Jail, Clinton Street, EMA COA, Archives, and Rebuild Alabama.
Bond increase
The increase for the following due to an increase in taxes collected:
• Joseph Cannon, License Commissioner- increase $75,000 to $150,000 (approximate bond cost: $341)
• Brian Patterson, Revenue Commissioner- increase $75,000 to $300,000 (approximate bond cost: $975)
Other business
• Amend the Limestone County Safety Committee List.
• Authorize Ellen Morell to approve department budget revisions as necessary for the end of the year.
The following personnel, policy, and staffing actions were approved.
• Transfer Gary Rhett McNatt from Patrol Lieutenant to Patrol Captain effective Sept. 6, 2022.
• Transfer Corey James Crouch from Corrections Officer to Patrol Deputy effective Sept. 6, 2022.
• Hire Vadim Shushanyants as Patrol Deputy effective Sept. 6, 2022, pending drug screen.
• Hire Kelly Ann Noe as a communications officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022, pending drug screen.
• Hire Monica L. Burgin as a communications officer, effective Sept. 12, 2022, pending drug screen.
• Promote Spencer Wimborough from equipment operator I to equipment operator II in District 2, effective Sept. 6, 2022.
• Hire Jeffery Allen Burke as as part-time school resource officer, effective Sept. 7, 2022, pending drug screen.
• Hire Brian Ozier as a full-time school resource officer, retro-effective Aug. 8, 2022, pending a drug screen.
• Hire Tangela Harrison Legg as a communications officer, effective Sept. 19, 2022, pending drug screen.
• Amend staffing plan to reflect eight full time school resource officers Grade 16 and nine part time school resource officers Grade 11.
Engineers reports
• Preliminary and final approval for Bluebird Estates creating 2 lots in District 2 located at 14167 Bluebird Lane, Athens.
• Preliminary and final approval for McFarlen Subdivision creating 4 lots in District 1 located at 26860 Bain Road, Athens.
• Preliminary and final approval for The Jeffery Estates creating 1 lot in District 1 located on the north side of Bick Jock Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Wright Road Subdivision creating 2 lots in District 3 located on the south east corner of Highway 72 and Wright Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for Three Road Subdivision creating 2 lots in District 4 located at the intersection of Upper Snake Road, Tucker Road, and Holbert Springs Road.
• Final approval for Kasey Lynn Estates, a major subdivision, creating 21 lots in District 4 located approximately ½ mile west of Hwy. 127 on the north side of Witty Mill Road.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
