The new Limestone County Solid Waste Department began distributing information regarding the big changes coming in county garbage pick up. More information will be distributed in the coming weeks including detailed instructions attached to the garbage carts as they are delivered to customers.
For some, scheduled garbage pick up days will change, and that information will also be included with the instructions distributed with the new garbage carts. An interactive map will also be available on the County’s website. Solid Waste Superintendent Angela Baldwin explained that the information released Tuesday morning is just the beginning as they make the transition to automated garbage pick up.
One of the most common questions the Limestone County Waste Department have received is in regards to additional carts. Currently, second carts are not available, but Baldwin did not rule out the possibility in the future.
As for cardboard that will not fit in the provided garbage cart, Baldwin suggests people take them to Cherry Street for recycling.
“They have trailers in different locations occasionally. People can look up Athens Recycle. It is on the Limestone County website, and they can look it up under garbage/recycle. It gives them information for recycling, or they can take it to the transfer station if they have things that don’t fit in their garbage can,” Baldwin said.
The Limestone County Solid Waste Department released the following information Tuesday morning.
“Limestone County is proud to announcer the establishment of the Limestone County Solid Waste Department. In the past, trash pickup in the county has been contracted out, but beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, the Solid Waste Department will take on automated residential garbage pickup for the unincorporated areas of Limestone County.
“There will be a few changes from the way that it has been done in the past and we ask for your patience as we all walk through these changes together.
“Limestone County trash carts will be delivered beginning Friday, March 10. Trash cans will be delivered over the following 2 to 3 weeks. This is a process and will take time, so again, we ask for your patience as the crews make daily deliveries.
“If you have not received your cart by Monday, March 27, 2023, please contact the office and request one.
“Each residence will receive one Limestone County 95-gallon trash cart at this time. The trash cart will have a serial number on it that has been logged to the residence to which it was delivered, so please do not remove the cart from the property where it was placed.
“Also, do not place the cart out for pickup prior to April 3, 2023.
“Trash cart guidelines for automated residential garbage pickup are as follows.
• All garbage must be bagged. This prevents loose garbage from blowing out of the truck when being dumped.
• All garbage must be located inside a Limestone County Solid Waste trash cart, and the lid must be closed. Garbage not contained in the Limestone County trash cart will not be picked up.
• No trash cart should be filled beyond its capacity so that its lid cannot be fully closed prior to collection. This prevents garbage spilling out while the cart is being emptied.
• Drivers are not responsible for the clean up of spillage as a result of overfilled trash carts or garbage that is not bagged.
• Place only food, paper products, and items usually placed in kitchen or bathroom garbage cans in the Limestone County trash cart.
• Do not place ashes, hot or cold, in the Limestone County trash cart.
• Trucks will not collect garbage carts that contain hazardous or unauthorized waste.
• Place the Limestone County trash cart for pickup no later than 5 a.m. on the day of your collection.
• Trucks will not return to pick up trash carts placed out late.
• Carts shall be placed at ground level, off shoulder of the roadway, on the property of the customer, within five feet of the roadway.
• Place trash carts with lid opening facing the street and the handle facing away from the street.
• Place the trash cart at least five feet away from any other obstructions, such as other trash carts, mailboxes, posts, etc., and at least ten feet away from vehicles.
• Do not place trash carts under trees. A minimum of fifteen feet of overhead clearance is required for automatic collection.
• At no time shall any trash carts be placed on or within the traveled, graded, or paved portion of any right-of-way, or on or within any gutters, ditches, or sidewalks.
• All trash carts are the property of Limestone County. It is unlawful to dispose or remove any such cart from the premises where the cart was delivered without the consent of Limestone County Solid Waste.
• Trash carts damaged by fire, or damaged beyond reasonable use due to the negligence of the customer shall be replaced by the customer by payment to Limestone County Solid Waste at an amount equal to the county’s cost. Carts continue to remain the property of Limestone County.
• Garbage collection will be at a fee of $18 per billing cycle and is collected through Athens Utilities.
“Your cooperation throughout this transition is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions, please contact Limestone County Solid Waste at (256) 233-6407.”
Baldwin acknowledges that there will be some growing pains for Limestone County residents but hopes that ultimately everyone will be satisfied with the changes made.
“It’s going to be a good thing. I am excited about it, and I think it’s a great thing for the county. We just want to provide a professional service to people. I know change is not pleasant for some people. That’s part of it, and we understand that. Some people just don’t want change. It does not matter that you are going to get a better service,” Baldwin said. “We are doing this the most efficient way that we possibly can. I think people are going to be pleased. It may take a few months to get all the kinks worked out and get it smoothed out and people accustomed to it, but I think once it’s over with, they will roll that can out in the morning and roll it back after work and never think about their garbage other than that. It will just be a smooth process. That’s what we are working toward. Until then, we are just going to answer all the questions and do what we can to take care of the customers in the county.”
