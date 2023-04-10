Limestone County residents can now call and request that their name be added to the list for a second garbage cart.
The Limestone County Commission announced Monday morning that customers can call the Solid Waste Department to request another 96 gallon garbage cart. Customers can call the automated phone system at (256) 233-6407 and select option No. 2, leave your name, phone number, and address.
While the second carts are not currently available, when they do become available, the county will call those on the list prior to distributing the new carts. Currently, the charge for a second can is an additional $9 per month, but customers will not be billed until new carts can be delivered.
