The new Limestone County Solid Waste Department has been hard at work over the past two weeks new trash delivering new garbage carts in preparation to the county taking over garbage collection duties.
“The Limestone County Commission is proud to announce its new Automated Solid Waste Collection Service. The new service will start on April 3r, 2023 and will serve the residents of unincorporated Limestone County,” the Commission said in a statement Friday.
After some confusion a few weeks ago, a new map has been added to the Limestone County website.
“Limestone County’s website has a high-resolution interactive map that will allow residents to enter their address and see their designated collection day. Residents can find some helpful tips that will assist them with a smooth transition to the new automated collection service on Limestone County’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages,” the Solid Waste Department said.
A few important steps that residents can take, are to make sure all garbage is bagged, and to place the bagged garbage in the new Limestone County Solid Waste Collection Cart with the lid closed. The cart needs to be ready for pickup by 5:00 AM on their designated collection day. Residents should keep in mind that the automated collection truck needs at least five feet of clearance all around the cart. Any residents with questions about their service can call the Limestone County Solid Waste Department at 256-233-6407. The Limestone County Commission is looking forward to serving the residents of Limestone County with a safer and more efficient Solid Waste Collection Service.
Recycling
The Limestone County Commission has also began offering recycling services for Limestone County residents. A central recycling drop-off location has been established at 1301 N. Jefferson Street (the former L&S property) and beginning April 3, 2023, recycled materials can be dropped off from 7 A.M. - 3 P.M. Monday -Thursday.
All recycled materials must be sorted and placed in the appropriately marked recycling containers. The County reminds people that leaving unwanted items other than those specifically listed as acceptable will be treated as illegal dumping as well as leaving materials after hours. The drop-off center is monitored by cameras.
Accepted materials are as follows.
• Aluminum cans- residents must call ahead if they have aluminum other than cans
• Plastic bottles and jars (#1 and #2 only)- no other plastics, including plastic bags, are accepted
• Mixed paper
• Cardboard and paperboard- cereal boxes, drink cartons, etc.
No glass of any kind is being accepted at this time.
For more information or to arrange to drop off scrap metal, residents are asked to call Keri Chalmers, Limestone County’s Recycling Specialist, at (256) 233-6400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.