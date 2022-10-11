Local film maker and antiques dealer Frank Crafts will be the guest speaker this Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Limestone County Historical Society’s quarterly meeting. Crafts will talk on the subject of what to collect now.
Crafts is an Athens native and returned to Athens in 2015 to reside permanently. He had previously lived in Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Chicago.
He is the owner of Frank’s Good Stuff Antiques and sells antiques at The Willow Cottage Antiques located on the Square and at Serendipity Antiques on Highway 72.
Frank is also a talented film maker and is currently touring behind two films he has produced – “The Third Saturday in October” and “The Third Saturday in October Part V.”
The Limestone County Historical Society quarterly meeting will be held in the Rodgers Center of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens located on the Square. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with light refreshments served, followed by Crafts’ presentation at 3 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.