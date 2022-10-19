A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, has claimed the life of a Harvest man. Nicholas K. Newby, 21, was fatally injured when the 1997 Honda motorcycle that he was operating collided with a 1985 Toyota pickup driven by Julio A. Grave, 26, of Athens.
Newby was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Jones Road near Phillips Road, approximately two miles east of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
