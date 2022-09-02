A single-vehicle crash at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, has claimed the life of a Huntsville man. Michael Gene Preston, 43, was critically injured when the 2012 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.
Preston was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near Sod Road, approximately three miles west of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.