A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday, May 28, has claimed the life of an Owens Cross Roads man. Jesus M. Rodriguez, 25, was fatally injured when his 2016 Chevrolet Camaro that he was driving left the roadway and struck multiple trees. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, Ramiro-Rodriguez Torres, 27, of Athens, was injured and transported by helicopter to Huntsville for treatment. The crash occurred on Holt Road, near Bain Road, approximately five miles north of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

