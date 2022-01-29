It took some persistence and patience, but Creekside Principals Matt Scott and Dana Rhinehart trusted the process. On Thursday, the goal they set out to reach, long before the COVID-19 pandemic began, finally came to fruition when representatives from Blue Ribbon Schools arrived on campus to present them with a blue banner and award for being selected as a 2021 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.
“We are so proud that Creekside Primary and Creekside Elementary received the Lighthouse Award from Blue Ribbon Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said. “This recognition provides an outside confirmation of the great work taking place at Creekside.”
The distinguished Lighthouse School Award is given to schools who meet a set of criteria from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence national validated assessment process. This process includes evaluating nine performance areas including student focus and support; school organization and culture; challenging standard and curriculum; active teaching and learning; technology and integration; professional community; leadership and education vitality; school, family and community partnerships and indicators of success.
