Athens Utilities worked throughout Monday and Tuesday to restore power to customers impacted by the damage sustained to the Mooresville substation in Saturday and Sunday night’s storms. About 3,500 customers were left without power in the Swancott area and along County Line Road at about 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Athens Utilities electric department manager Blair Davis believes lightning struck the transformer either during Saturday’s severe weather or during the lightning that occurred during Sunday’s winter storm.
“Crews were out all weekend repairing infrastructure damaged by both storm systems and continue to work Monday evening to restore power to those impacted by the transformer damage,” Davis said.
As repairs were being made at the substation, Athens Utilities brought in a mobile transformer. As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, Athens Utilities picked up all but a section of County Line Road between Hardiman and Huntsville-Browns Ferry roads due to loading issues.
“We’ll continue to add customers back online as we’re able to manage the load,” Davis said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 400 customers were still without power and Athens Utilities expected many of those would be back on when they energized the next block of customers. “All power should be restored today. Repairs at the substation should be completed in the next couple of hours for the main transformer. Once it is energized and inspected, plans are to put it back into service Wednesday morning (Jan. 5) if there are no issues,” Davis said.
Limestone County EMA and the Limestone County Council on Aging have pitched in to help by assisting Limestone County residents 60 and older without electric service. They can call the Council on Aging at (256) 233-6412 for ride to a senior center or to get information on driving to the closest senior center to have a warm place to stay while work continues on the Greenbrier Substation. A caregiver can go with the resident as well. Senior centers are open until 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.