A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:21 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, has claimed two lives. Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond was fatally injured when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rodgers and a 14-year-old passenger in the Saturn both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Kevin Ray, a cousin of the family, started a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral arrangements. An account has also been established at Traditions Bank in Cullman, Ala. for those wishing to donate to the family. The link to the family's GoFundMe is https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-caden-and-colby?
