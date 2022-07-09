Brandon Christopher Laney, 26, of Cullman, Ala., has been charged with Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree. Laney was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5000 bond.
On July 1, 2022, Limestone County Corrections Officer Dustin Baucom, received a clothing package for an inmate. Upon inspection, Officer Baucom located suspicious items stitched into the seams of the clothing.
Officer Baucom notified Lieutenant Danny Craig, who responded and detained Laney, who had brought the items into the jail to be given to an inmate. Upon further inspection and testing, it was discovered that the suspicious items contained Heroin, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine.
"I’m proud of the excellent work by Officer Baucom and our entire staff, who work to keep our facility free of drugs and contraband. If you try and bring anything illegal into the jail, we will arrest you," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
