Andrew Scott Cunningham, 29, of Athens is facing multiple drug related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday, April 5. Athens Police Department (APD) arrested Cunningham after the stop for trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
According to the APD, Cunningham was in possession of 4.6 grams of Fentanyl and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.