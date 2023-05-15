Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones is hoping a portion of the money Limestone County has received from the Opioid Settlement can benefit the county’s court system.
The State of Alabama announced in April 2022 that the state has reached settlements with two pharmaceutical manufacturers and one pharmaceutical distributor totaling approximately $276 million to resolve the state’s claims against them for their role in exacerbating the opioid crisis in Alabama.
The county has received approximately $300,000 from the state’s settlement, and Jones is requesting $100,000 of it for Grand Jury software.
“We are in a situation right now where the Grand Jury software and the Case Manager software we are currently using is failing. For instance, the last Grand Jury, we had a problem where the software was switching the defendant’s name with the victim’s name,” Jones said.
The money the county is receiving from the Opioid Settlement is to help address problems caused by opioid addiction. Jones believes the software will benefit the county as it tracks the cases more precisely and quickly.
“With this software, if you call me and want to know how many fentanyl cases you prosecuted last year, I can hit a button and tell you in five minutes,” Jones said.
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items Monday.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution providing for Limestone County’s participation in the July 21-23, “Back-To-School” sales tax holiday.
• A resolution for the chairman of Limestone County to authorize and execute, file an award application and enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for aid in the financing of a Section 5310 transportation assistance project.
• Approved a proposed revised Title VI Program in order to comply with the Title VI federal requirements.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• Chairman to enter into a contract for a shoulder machine.
Board appointments• Approved nominations of Curtis Hollingsworth, Dave Bradford, and Larry Berzett for submission to the governor as the three candidates to fill a vacant seat on the board of the Alabama Elk River Development Agency.
Award bids• 60X40 building for Solid Waste Department awarded to Rocket City Metal Buildings & Carports for $66,100.
Personnel, policies, and staffing actions
• Hire Stephanie Elkins for the Government Accountant position, effective May 15.
• Hire Isaac Nicholson as a temporary laborer in the Engineering Department.
Engineer’s report• Preliminary approval for Abbey Brook Subdivision Phase II creating 30 lots in District 2 west of Ed Ray Road west side of Meadows Road.
• Preliminary approval for Kennesaw Creek Subdivision, Phase 4 creating 46 lots in District 2 on the south side of Nick Davis Road, approximately 1900’ west of Jones Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Big Creek Homes Subdivision, replat of lots 6 and 7, creating two lots in District 4 between Tillman Mill and AL Hwy 99 on the south side of Dawson Dupree Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Alley Subdivision creating three lots in District 1 at 28353 AL Hwy 53 in Ardmore.
• Preliminary and final approval for Roscoe Subdivision creating two lots in District 1 north of Sandlin Road on the west side of New Bethel Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Laxson Subdivision creating two lots in District 2 east of Wells Road on the north side of Nick Davis Road.
Other business• Approved the designated ARPA revenue replacement funds for completion of road projects.
• Amend the FY2023 Rebuild Alabama County Transportation Plan.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.