A resolution to have the Alabama Legislature pass a local law allowing a referendum by popular vote on the issue of whether Limestone County remains a dry county or becomes wet failed Friday, April 14. The Limestone County Commission voted 3-2 against the resolution, and for the first time as Commission Chairman, Collin Daly cast the deciding vote.
During the commission’s work session, the commissioners each voiced their position on the resolution.
“This referendum is just giving the folks of the county the opportunity to decide if they want it or do not want it,” District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said. “I know with talking with our economic development group. It holds back a lot of opportunities we could get.”
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, “If I thought this would increase the consumption of alcohol of anyone, I would be against it. No one in Limestone County is more than two or three miles away from buying alcohol. Creating these entertainment districts where alcohol is legally served — that means the government is creating a monopoly to those particular entities where they can legally serve alcohol in a dry county. I don’t think that is fair to the other businesses. I don’t think we can get anymore wetter than we already are.”
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend and District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin pushed back and questioned the benefit of Limestone County potentially going wet. They also had concerns about the manner in which the topic was introduced.
Townsend said, “The last time it was on the ballot, it was done by signatures. This has kind of gone around that for us to do this referendum without listening to the people and their voice — to see what they’ve got to say about this. It is giving them a voice at the ballot box, but it is not giving them a voice before the ballot, which would be the signatures.”
“If people want it, they’ve got a right to get out a petition to get it on the ballot,” Gatlin said.
After a 2-2 split between the four commissioners, Daly, who remained silent on the issue as the commissioners discussed the issue in the work session, was forced to render the deciding vote in the regular meeting.
Daly said “This is a hard, hard decision for me both ways, but I am elected to be in this position for this reason — to make hard decisions.”
He continued, “I have had numerous people to reach out to me both ways. I’ve had business owners, and I have had non business owners. I’ve had churches reach out to me, and I have had family members reach out to me. I have always said that I would give the people the opportunity because I believe in democracy. Democracy is what this country is built on.”
“I laid awake thinking about this last night,” Daly said. “I am going to vote no for one reason. I would be supportive of it if all four guys were supportive of it.”
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.
• A resolution to award financing through Bryant Bank in the amount of $1,040,775.21 for three 28-yard Freightliner garbage trucks, and one International service truck at an interest rate of 3.99% with a term of sixty months fully amortized term loan, annual payments of principal and interests.
• A resolution to award financing through Trustmark Banking & Financial Solutions in the amount of $1,870,407.20 for solid waste roll-out carts at an interest of 4.17% with a term of sixty months fully amortized term loan, annual payments of principal and interest.
• A resolution to address the issues surrounding stolen solid waste carts and/or multiple solid waste carts at residences.
• A resolution for Solid Waste Department uniforms.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of Athens and Limestone County, Limestone County Alabama, and the City of Athens to enter into a contract with Fite Construction Company, LLC to perform certain work on the Solid Waste transfer station at 16100 BFI Lane.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Commission and the Limestone County Board of Education with respect to the road construction benefitting Elkmont Elementary School.
• A yearly service contract with Rapiscan for the Courthouse’s security scanner in the amount of $4,989.60.
• Service Agreement with Waste Away Group, Inc. for services at the East Limestone, Tanner, and Owens’ Senior Centers.
• Equipment Rental Agreement between the Limestone County Commission and AGCO for the lease of equipment for District 3 not to exceed an expense of $6,500.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Commission and the City of Athens, the Town of Ardmore, and the Town of Elkmont regarding debris removal and monitoring services.
Personnel, policies, and staffing actions
• Hire Caleb Ryan as a Deputy Sheriff, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Brandi Nicole Paustian as a Probate Clerk II. Said position will initially be considered a temporary position with this becoming a permanent placement June 1, 2023.
• Hire Jania Sheree Auston as a Recording Clerk II in the Limestone County Probate Office.
• Amend staffing plan to remove one Payroll Coordinator in the Administrative Department.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Smith Serenity Farm Subdivision creating two lots in District 4 south of the Salem Minor Hill Road and Short Cut Road intersection on the east side of Salem Minor Hill Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Chastain Acres, replat of tracts 5A and 6A, creating two lots in District 4 one mile north of the AL Hwy 99 & Myers Road intersection on the east side of Meters Road.
• Preliminary approval for Holland Hills Subdivision Addition 1 creating 38 lots in District 2 approximately 1800’ north of Pepper Road on the west side of Mooresville Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Capshaw Church of Christ Subdivision creating two lots in District 2 on the north side of Capshaw Road west of the intersection with Old Railroad Bed Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Buford & Lucille Sanderson Subdivision, replat tract 9, creating two lots in District 2 on the east side of Boocille Lane north of the intersection of Capshaw Road.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be 9 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
