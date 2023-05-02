Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly took a moment at Monday’s Commission meeting to express his appreciation to the people and employees of Limestone County. He choked back tears as he thanked everybody for the outpouring of prayers and support received by him and his wife, Penny, in regards to the tragic passing of their son, Jordan.
“My family experienced a tragedy and it is amazing how the people of this community have supported my family,” Daly said.
He personally thanked the other commissioners for their help and support. “They dropped what they were doing to get me and my wife to where my son was,” he said.
“It’s the hardest thing I have ever dealt with in my life. I thought I was strong and I thought I was tough. I am not as tough as I thought I was,” Daly said. “I called here and every employee here has worked above and beyond. They have proved the county can go on without me.”
Daly also gave a legislative report at Monday’s Commission meeting. He highlighted several bills he believes will be beneficial to Limestone County.
• SB 33 allows counties to enforce the speed limit on a county maintained road within the city limits.
“If there is a roadway that is maintained by the county within the city limit, in the past, the cities have regulated that speed limit without necessarily considering everything from the engineering perspective that the county may be trying to put into effect,” county engineer Marc Massey said. “This gives the speed limit regulating authority back to the County Commission on anything inside a municipality that is maintained by the county.”
• HB 41 is legislation to pay retired employees up to $52,000 to return to government service.
Daly said, “This is very beneficial. This bill will allow people to come back to work for a period of three years and make up to $52,000 a year.”
Daly feels this bill will be especially beneficial for law enforcement.
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items Monday.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution regarding the sale of real property located along Clyde Mabry Drive to TH Enterprise, LLC/Happi Pappi.
Contracts, agreements, MOU’s, and grants
• A Technical Assistance Agreement with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to implement the Alabama Community Broadband technical Assistance Program.
• An amendment to the purchase and sale agreement between the City of Athens, Alabama, Limestone County, and TH Enterprise, LLC (Happi Pappi).
• A Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Commission and the Town of Mooresville regarding debris removal and monitoring services.
• A memorandum of Understanding with Precision Claims Management Groups, LLC for participation in a cost reduction program for inmate medical claims.
• A mutual non-disclosure and non-circumvention agreement with Benefit Technology Resources, LLC.
Personnel, policies, and staffing actions
• Hire Preston McFarland as a facilities & Grounds maintenance worker, effective May 1, 2023.
• Hire Gregory Saint as a truck operator in the Solid Waste Department.
• Hire Jennifer Withers and Abbie Crutcher as revenue clerks.
• Revised personnel polices and procedures.
Engineer’s reports
• Preliminary and final approval for Sunnyland Estates Phase 3 and Sunnyland Estates Phase 2 to combine three lots into two lots in District 4 on the east side of Glaze Road approximately 1650’ north of Quinn Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Hampton Hills Subdivision creating four lots in District 4 at 5796 Henry Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Poff Lane Subdivision creating two lots in District 4 at 20106 Poof Lane.
Other Business
• Solid Waste Department to work four 10-hour days weekly with the working days and specific hours to be set by the Solid Waste Department Superintendent.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held 9 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.