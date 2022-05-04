Daly proclaims National Correctional Officer's Week

May 1-7 is National Correctional Officer’s Week, and on April 29, Limestone County Commission chairman, Collin Daly, stopped by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office with a proclamation recognizing LCSO’s outstanding officers.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie were also at the LCSO for the proclamation. Marshall County’s Chief of Corrections Matt Cooper is battling cancer, and Limestone County officers organized a charity bike ride last weekend to raise money for his family and as a show of solidarity.
“We are a family. It doesn’t matter how far apart we are. I appreciate Sheriff Sims and Chief Guthrie for being here,” Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said.
“My prayers go out to Mr. Cooper and his family,” Daly said. “Captain Waddell, she is over our situation here, and it’s amazing. You don’t know how much to appreciate a person sometimes until they are sick. I don’t know what we do if Ms. Waddell wasn’t here with us.”
“I want to thank our corrections officers for what they do. I know that a lot of times, people don’t realize what all they deal with back there in the jail. The state has put it off, and we are more or less a mental hospital versus a jail nowadays. They deal with all kinds of issues, and I want to thank you for what y’all do,” Daly said.
