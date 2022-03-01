Calhoun Community College concluded its Black History Month Program Monday by welcoming civil rights subject matter expert Dr. Rolundus Rice — aka as the “Dapper Dean.” Rice currently serves as the Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs at Rust College and is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Dapper Dean Education Empowerment Firm. Rice sees the world as a global classroom and grooming ground for greatness.
Rice spoke Monday morning at Calhoun’s Decatur Campus.
“He was a great fit for us and what we in the Black Student Alliance have been talking about. He talked about Black achievement and also gave us some of that reality,” Ernest Williams, Professor and head department chair of mathematics for Calhoun Decatur, said.
From overcoming tough obstacles in his personal life to his current success, Rice has no ordinary story. The Atlanta, Ga., native had firsthand experiences with hardships as a troubled youth who spent his elementary years in the behavior and learning disorders programs in the Dekalb County School System in Metropolitan Atlanta. Having made it to high school, Rice continued to give school a chance until he received his cumulative GPA, which was 1.42. That is when he immediately became defeated and decided to drop out of school in the ninth grade.
His story did not end there. Rice became determined to pursue school again and started with obtaining a GED, which he successfully did. Inspired by the power of learning, he enrolled at DeVry University where he graduated magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also graduated magna cum laude from Alabama State University, where he obtained a master of arts in History. His collegiate endeavors continued as he obtained the doctoral degree in History from Auburn University, making him the first GED recipient to earn a doctoral degree in Auburn’s 163-year history.
“When they (students) come to Calhoun, they learn they can do big things. What he (Dr. Rice) told the students is ‘You can do it also,’” Williams said. “I think the BSA is important; we want to recognize our African American students. We need to have a group at the college level that lets our African American students know that we are here to help.”
Rice continued to achieve great milestones in his life, entering into university leadership at the young age of 33. He was appointed dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at Talladega College in Talladega, Ala., and he was recognized as one of the youngest academic deans at an accredited four-year institution in the United States. The “Dapper Dean,” as he was affectionately referred to by his students, was responsible for leading the reorganization of the history, english, music, mass media and fine arts curricula. He was also instrumental in securing a $1.25 million implementation cluster grant from the United Negro College Fund’s Career Pathways Initiative to fund projects to increase Talladega College students’ chances of finding meaningful employment upon graduation. Rice’s subsequent work and experiences at various institutions of higher education include chief diversity officer, assistant provost for academic affairs, dean of the School of Graduate Studies, assistant vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, and central region director of Adult Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.