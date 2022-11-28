The James L. Daniels Chapter of Disabled American Veterans’ (DAV) building on Airport Road in Athens was vandalized over the Thanksgiving weekend.
“It was Friday night, best we know, someone came and brought their spray cans and tagged the front of the building,” Immediate Past Commander for the DAV Allen Bridgewater said. “I say they looked at it as a large canvas.”
Bridgewater said of the DAV being tagged, “The difficulty is we have limited income and do fundraisers to survive. We’re also not the most capable physically. It’s harder for us fixing stuff. It’s not like we are a bunch of young guys and gals.”
The DAV has filed a report with the Athens Police Department, but no arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact the APD at (256) 233-8700.
“I hate to give people their fifteen minutes of fame by advertising that they did it, but I also want to advertise that it is not the thing to do. This is a community asset that they did this to that cost people their time and effort to fix it. We may have to repaint it but once they have done it, its almost impossible to clean it away. If someone wanted to help us out in that regard, it certainly would be appreciated it,” Bridgewater said.
