On Aug. 16, 2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., an off-duty Decatur police officer was at home with his family in the 2200 block of 11th St. SE, when a male subject approached his residence in a vehicle. The subject was later identified as Gregory Martin Hill, 54, of Decatur. Hill's bond has been set at $50,000 cash by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
As the officer approached Hill's vehicle to make contact, Hill sped away, striking a vehicle and a mailbox in the process. Hill then proceeded to drive towards the officer, in an apparent attempt to run him over, before striking a tree.
The officer retreated to his home to retrieve his weapon when Hill followed him up the driveway to his carport. Hill returned to his vehicle as the officer returned outside to detain him. Hill then accelerated towards the officer, while the officer was in his front yard. The officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as Hill struck him with the vehicle. Hill was not struck by gunfire.
The officer and other responding on-duty officers who arrived on the scene were able to place Hill under arrest. He was charged with second degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond will be set later this evening.
The officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be released later this evening. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
“The defendant is accused of the above crimes and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.