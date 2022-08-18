On Aug. 16, 2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., an off-duty Decatur police officer was at home with his family in the 2200 block of 11th St. SE, when a male subject approached his residence in a vehicle. The subject was later identified as Gregory Martin Hill, 54, of Decatur.
As the officer approached Hill's vehicle to make contact, Hill sped away, striking a vehicle and a mailbox in the process. Hill then proceeded to drive towards the officer in an apparent attempt to run him over before striking a tree.
The officer retreated to his home to retrieve his weapon when Hill followed him up the driveway to his carport. Hill returned to his vehicle as the officer returned outside to detain him. Hill then accelerated towards the officer, while the officer was in his front yard. The officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as Hill struck him with the vehicle. Hill was not struck by gunfire.
The officer was sent to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated and released.
As the investigation into the attack of the officer has progressed over the last 48 hours, probable cause has been developed to charge Gregory Martin Hill with Attempted Murder.
During the investigation, the Morgan County District Attorney was consulted and presented with the evidence in the case.
This afternoon, Aug. 18, Sergeant Burleson met with Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott who set Hill’s bond at $1,000,000 cash. The warrant on Hill has been executed and he will remain in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of bond.
“The defendant is accused of the above crimes and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”
