The Decatur Police Department requests the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas, 13, was last seen leaving the area of Windover Pl. SW on May 13. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.
She is described as being 5'4" tall, about 100 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.
