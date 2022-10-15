FIRST in Alabama, located in Meridianville, was awarded $20,000 to support FIRST robotics programs in Limestone County schools that promote learning and skill building by students.
“FIRST in Alabama is the nonprofit organization that manages the FIRST programs across our state,” said Taylor Whisenant, teacher at Athens Renaissance School. “I am a designated representative for FIA to manage the FLL (FIRST LEGO League) program for the state.”
She went on to explain, “basically, I help with team growth and sustainability, and I run all official FLL competitions statewide. I wrote a grant request to DEKKO on behalf of FIA, asking for funds to help support FIRST in Limestone County. FIA has been awarded $20,000 from DEKKO for this endeavor.”
Part of the grant will support existing FIRST teams in Limestone County, including the FRC team at the Limestone County Career Technical Center and the FLL team at Blue Springs Elementary, as well as the 14 teams at ARS.
“In addition, some of this funding is allocated for the development of new FIRST teams in Limestone County/Athens City, including funds for team registrations, equipment, and professional development for team coaches,” said Whisenant. “Now if anyone in Limestone County/Athens City comes to me or to FIA looking for resources to start a FIRST team, I have funds to give them what they need.”
