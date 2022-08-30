Recently, the Dekko Foundation awarded grants to two schools in the Athens City School System.
A grant in the amount of $2,500 to support expanded options for students at Athens Renaissance School to explore music and a grant in the amount of $10,000 to support Athens Intermediate School students’ visit to the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
The Dekko Foundation, which was founded in 1981 by the late businessman and philanthropist Chester E. Dekko, is a based out of Indiana and is a private family foundation investing in projects and programs that help build knowledge, skills, and character in children and young people from birth through age 18 to encourage self-sufficiency and economic freedom.
The grants to Athens City Schools were part of a round of grant making during which the foundation awarded more than $288,000 to 10 youth-serving organizations in four states.
The foundation concentrates its grants within Limestone County and 12 other counties in Indiana, Iowa, and Minnesota where Dekko had business or personal interests.
For more information about the Dekko Foundation, visit dekkofoundation.org.
