HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama taxi driver is facing several charges in Tennessee after leading deputies on a chase through both states, authorities said.
The pursuit began Wednesday in Huntsville, when a police officer tried to stop the American Cab Co. taxi for a traffic violation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.
Law officers chased the cab through the north Alabama community of Meridianville, and other patrol units picked up the chase as it sped through Hazel Green toward Tennessee, Al.com reported.
Tennessee law officers were “patiently waiting” for the cab to enter the state, Alabama authorities said. Shortly after the cab entered Tennessee, the driver deliberately struck a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and wrecked the taxi, authorities said.
When the driver was asked why she didn’t stop, she replied, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today,” Madison County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
