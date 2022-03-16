Limestone County’s newest Dollar General location opened this week on Ezell Road in the Clements community.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, Dollar General will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school. The store will employ up to 10 people from the community.
The new location features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the Top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. The store also features an expanded selection of party supplies and home décor.
“Dollar General strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Athens store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.” Dollar General said in a statement about the new location.
The new location is located at 16710 Ezell Rd. and is open Monday-Sunday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
