The traditional Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos was celebrated Tuesday night at High Cotton Arts in downtown Athens. Known by Americans as Day of the Dead, the holiday is observed on Nov. 1 and 2, and traces its roots to the Aztec people. The holiday is a time to remember family members and friends who have passed. This is the second year the Athens Arts League has hosted the Dia de los Muertos celebration. Inside High Cotton Arts, a colorful ofrenda was created where community members could share photos of their deceased loved ones. “Many in our area still observe Decoration Day, a specified day at cemeteries, usually around Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, where you can clean the gravesites of loved ones and bring new flowers for them,” AAL Board member Gail Bergeron said. “Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican tradition and celebration similar to All Souls Day where you remember your loved ones who went before you.” Outside, a fiesta with authentic Mexican food, live music, dancing, and vendors took place in the street. Vibrant flowers, skulls, and papel picado decorated the street and storefront to create an authentic Dia De Los Muertos celebration. Many guests donned colorful dresses and costumes, including the popular sugar skull face paint. Children lined up to take a swing at a special sugar skull pinata stuffed with treats. Kids and spectators chanted in support of each person who hit the piñata and in hopes of the candy falling to the ground. The Athens Arts League (AAL) worked with members of the Hispanic community when organizing the street party. “Our Hispanic community and Athens Arts League are working together to provide the community avenues to learn more about this celebration of memory as a way to also learn about Hispanic culture,” AAL Board member Maria Taylor said.
