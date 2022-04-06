Recently, The News Courier brought you a story on the Hill Family in Cullman County. Molly Luba Hill and Stephanie Hill’s biological families live in Ukraine including Molly’s brother, Dima. He is currently a member of the Ukrainian Army on the front lines defending against the Russian invasion. Molly’s mother, Becca Hill, has provided updates as she has been able to get them.
Dima is located in the besieged city of Mikolaiv. Last Thursday, as the area he is located received more bombing, he reported, “Yes, there were. One got into the building, unfortunately about 15 dead there and the rubble is still being cleared.”
The next update came Tuesday morning. “They bombed a lot last night, a lot of schools and kindergartens — civilians of the city. It’s terrible, I’m fine. It didn’t reach us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.