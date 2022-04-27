Recently, The News Courier brought you a story on the Hill Family in Cullman County. Molly Luba Hill and Stephanie Hill’s biological families live in Ukraine including Molly’s brother Dima. He is currently a member of the Ukrainian Army on the front lines defending against the Russian invasion. Molly’s mother, Becca Hill, has provided updates as she has been able to get them.
On March 24, Dima said in a text that he and his “comrades” are “good today.”
On March 30, Hill asked Dima about the situation and recent bombings that had taken place in Mykolaev, where he is serving on the front lines. “Yes, there were, one got into the building and unfortunately about 15 dead there and the rubble is still being cleared,” Dima said.
On April 4, Dima reported that the alarms were constant and Russia was attacking by air more than any other means.
“They bombed a lot last night,” Dima said on April 5. “A lot of schools and kindergartens, civilians of the city. It’s terrible, I’m fine. It didn’t reach us.”
Two days later, Dima sent several photos letting Hill know that he and his comrades were alive and well.
April 12 was Dima’s 21st birthday. “Happy Birthday, Dima. I wish you were anywhere but Ukraine right now celebrating your special day. I am praying fervently for your safety. I hope you know how much you are loved,” Hill wrote to him.
Dima sent a message on April 15 stating that he was “OK but worn out completely.” He followed up a couple of days later. “We didn’t really sleep tonight. There was an air raid at 4 until 7 a.m. In other places, the situation is also tense. Now, they often fire artillery, and they can launch missiles at cities 4-5 times a day.”
On April 19, Dima had heard from his mother and reported that she was “fine.” “Now they strike very hard with missiles, mostly at night. I haven’t heard about the attack on the Dnieper, but they also fire rockets at it,” he said.
Hill waited several days before hearing anything from Dima. He finally wrote on April 26, “I am fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.