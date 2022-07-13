The Alabama GOP has denied a contest for the District 2 race.
"The Candidate Committee of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee, after carefully considering the Parties' submissions and applicable law, has determined that the contest is denied," ALGOP communications director Jeannie Negrón Burniston.
The News Courier asked if the ALGOP had a reason they could give and has not heard back. The contest was originally filed by Kimberly Butler, a candidate in the primary race. Butler alleged that the runoff on June 21 was invalid because Jason Black “was not the proper candidate.” The affidavit states the result of Ben Harrison’s nomination would be inaccurate since he did not face the right candidate.
After the challenge was denied Harrison sent The News Courier a statement.
"I am excited that the Alabama Republican Party upheld the clear will of the voters. I look forward to being a voice for everyone in District 2, and I want each and every citizen to know that they will be represented by someone who cares about them and the welfare of our community. My commitment is to defend people’s rights and freedoms, and make sure we address the needs of our constituents. This has been a hard campaign, but I hope we can all work together as we move forward. I think now is the time for Republicans to come together, and work towards the continuing success of our State," he said.
Jason Black said of the ALGOP denial of the challenge, "They should have given the courtesy of presenting her case. The people of the district deserve to have their voices heard."
The News Courier has also reached out to Kimberly Butler for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.