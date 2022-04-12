District 3 councilman Frank Travis succumbed to a battle with cancer on Monday, April 11, 2022. Travis “loved the people of Athens,” and the city mourns the loss of one of its biggest fans.
Travis served on the City Council for six years, following his appointment in 2016 after his predecessor, Jimmy Gill, died. In November 2016, Travis was sworn in after being unopposed.
Travis said that to serve as a council member, you need to “be a person who cares. You need to have a heart for the community, and everything else will fall into place.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie marks expressed the loss the city suffered from the passing of Travis.
“Frank was a dedicated councilman, a true friend and a person who had a servant’s heart,” Marks said. “He gave his time, talents and love to Athens. We pray for his wife, Sharon, his family and friends and our entire community as we struggle with this loss.”
Travis’s hand was in many events and organizations in Athens. He was a member of the City of Athens Relay for Life Team and served as a Celebrity Waiter and host for an annual fundraising event where local celebrities serve patrons at Applebee’s to earn tips for the American Cancer Society.
“He was always eager to participate, and you would see him laughing and hugging those who came to support him as their celebrity waiter,” said city of Athens grant coordinator/communications specialist Holly Hollman, who serves as the team’s captain. “We were devastated to hear he had cancer, but he faced it with the best attitude. Our team will continue the fight for him and so many others.”
According to the city, Travis also served as a deacon, financial secretary and Sunday school teacher at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He directed the bicentennial-themed Poke Sallet Follies productions in honor of Athens and Limestone County turning 200 years old. During his years of volunteering, he also served as a member of the Library Foundation Board and the Storytelling Board, the executive boards for the Foundation on Aging, the Limestone County NAACP, the Top of Alabama Regional Council on Governments and the Community Action Partnership in Huntsville. He was an actor for several cemetery tours hosted by tourism, and he was a member of the Round Island Creek Association Choir.
“On behalf of Limestone County, I want to offer our condolences to Athens on the loss of a great steward, a great man,” said Limestone County Commission chairman Collin Daly. “Frank was an asset to Athens and Limestone County. He was involved in so much that benefited our community.”
Marks said Travis left Athens a legacy that exemplifies the city’s motto of “Classic. Southern. Character.”
“He served our city with love, humor and kindness,” Marks said.
Peoples Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Travis.
The process for filling the District 3 position will be discussed later by Marks and the City Council.
