The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that left a Cullman County woman dead.
According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, 57-year-old Ronda Persall of Jones Chapel was killed in the attack early Sunday morning.
A statement from the Cullman County Commission said “The dogs involved in the incident are confined and being tested during this ongoing investigation.”
The statement also said Persall “Lost her life in an unfortunate attack by multiple dogs on the dog owner's property … Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time."
