On Sunday, the Donnell House will host a showcase of tablescapes from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., with light refreshments provided.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Guests can purchase an annual Donnell House membership for $25, as well.
“Our hope, besides fundraising, is that it will draw people in to see the beautiful Donnell House, learn some of the history of the house and see what the house has to offer in the way of being a rental venue for weddings, wedding receptions, bridal parties, baby showers, etc. For the event, we have recruited local residents and businesses to use their talents to decorate a table however they choose. There will be refreshments as well,” said Mary Kay Crawford, president of the Donnell House Board.
Funds raised at the event will support the upkeep of the house.
“We also would love for people to support our efforts by becoming a member of the Donnell House. It’s only $25 yearly. We send out a newsletter every quarter. All money we raise from fundraising & from memberships goes directly back into the upkeep of the house,” said Crawford.
The house can be found at 601 South Clinton Street in Athens.
