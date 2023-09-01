Come down to the Athens Farmers Market, Saturday, Sept. 2, for Down South Day in celebration of the return of football. Wear your favorite high school, college or pro team apparel. Beginning at 9 a.m. and while supplies last, grab a free hot dog while shopping with local vendors for fresh vegetables, produce, flowers, baked goods, meats, crafts and much more.
Local musician Mike Cole will perform from 9-11 a.m. Kids will have the opportunity to create their own craft frog themed craft with the Master Gardeners.
The Athens Farmers Market is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens and is open Satrurday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Producers
• King Family Farm — cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm — Premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork. Seven flavors of ground and link sausages. Beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm. Supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Cage free, non-GMO eggs.
• Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers
• Hays Mill Farms — Whole Chicken, Eggs, and Pork
• Hanna Holler Farm — Lamb, pork, beef, jams, sweet relish, spicy relish, honey nut squash, garlic, cucumbers and cutting boards
• Moon & Stars Honey — local honey in a variety of sizes
• Rose & Graham Farm — fresh local produce, canned goods
• Twisted Cedar Farm — non gmo/corn and soy free pork and chicken
• Pea Ridge Farm — variety of local produce
• Larry Underwood — variety of local produce
• Bodacious Plant Nursery and Tastemaker Spices
• Vibrant Vines — various house plants
Prepared foods
• Recentered Roasters — coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
• Driftwood Dragonfly -hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, and herbal body care
• Taylor’s Cool Treats — fresh squeezed lemonade, snowcones
• Tutt & Tutt’s — Relish our relish, Chess pies, sour cream cornbread, Cheese chips, garlic pickle
• Sweet Pea Bakery — sourdough bread (classic artesian, garlic herb, jalapeño cheddar, chocolate chip), sourdough sandwich bread, sourdough focaccia( classic and garlic rosemary), sourdough cinnamon rolls, lemon blueberry scones.
• Carrie’s Kitchen — Spiced Orange Muffins, Cinnamon Sweet Rolls, Carrot Cake, Pumpkin Spice Bread, Peanut Butter Cup Cookies (GF), Baklava, Raisin Bread, Jalapeño Cheddar Bread, Multigrain Bread, Baguettes, Pumpernickel, Rosemary Garlic Bread, Yeast Rolls, Buttermilk Biscuits
• G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC — Tailgate Items: Bison Burger Seasoning, Cajun Rub, Happy Trails Rub, I’ll Be Clucked Seasoning, Crow Seasoning, Jalapeno Mustard Slaw, Pickled Vidalia Onions, Candied Garlic, Cowboy Candy Other Items: P.B. & Chocolate Sugar Free Oat Cookies, Candied Lemon Slices, Seasoned Rice Blends
• No Mo Cakes Mama -cinnamon rolls, cake jars, cookies, brownies, and some football theme items.
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies — variety of fried pies, desserts, jams
• Blue Bird Bakery — several different kinds of cookies, macarons, and cupcakes that look like flowers.
• Julianna Lauritzen — frozen pizza dough, bread, muffins
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles — candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
• Red Wolf Soaps — handmade soaps and beard products
• Beth Haney Art — face painting
• The Tiedeye — hand dyed shirts and towels, halloween items
• Backyard Krafts — sewn and wood crafts
• Greenehouse Candles — hand poured soy candles and melts
• Tracy Chastain — Paper Crafts
• SJ Creations — custom sublimation items
• Freehand Clayworks — handmade ceramics
• Patio Pet — concrete encrusted patio ornaments
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.