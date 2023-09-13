On Monday, Sept. 11, the Athens City Council approved a retail incentive for a downtown business that will offer unique dining as well as a fresh meat and seafood market.
The council voted in support of an incentive for Salty Cod, which plans to open soon at 309 W. Market Street.
“This is a way for the city to support a mom-pop business that is bringing something new to our community,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “The incentive is linked to Salty Cod generating sales tax, and once the incentive is paid, those new sales taxes generated by Salty Cod will support city revenues for services like police, fire and streets.”
Salty Cod projects the following benefits to the downtown.
• 55 new jobs
• $1.7 million total capital investment
• Anticipates annual taxable sales of $2.7 million
• Includes renovation and revitalization of historical structures downtown
The city’s economic incentive package includes the following.
• Refund eligible sales tax generated each year, minus certain costs, for five years or until $200,000 is refunded, whichever is first.
Co-owner Shane Brown said the 10,000 square-foot space will provide adequate seating for 280-plus patrons.
“The Salty Cod is very excited to bring a touch of the UK to Athens,” Brown said. “The pub, features retail operations from our fresh meat and seafood market called ‘The Corkshire Butcher Company,’ specializing in dry aged beef from our in-house dry aging room. Our private Italian Gelato, pastry and coffee shop, with its bright vivid color scheme, focuses on providing a great family feel.”
Brown said with two spacious bars, two outdoor seating options, and an open kitchen, The Salty Cod has plenty to offer everyone. Inspired from UK pub favorites, he said the Salty Cod will offer some new and different twists.
“Ample TVs and a large projector screen will provide entertainment for a variety of sporting events including premier league matches, rugby games, college football and everything in between. We are excited to bring our food, beer, wine and spirits menu to Athens. We look forward to serving the community for many years to come.”
