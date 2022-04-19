In a quiet night of March 20, 1893, Athens townsfolk were suddenly awakened from their slumber by the cries of fire! Climbing from their beds, most not bothering to fully dress, they sped from their door and rose to save the town as best they could.
What to hear more? Be sure to come this Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at the Tourism’s Office. The tour is free and we will also attend the Donnell Home from 10 a.m.-noon.
The guide, William Pepper, will take you through the downtown sharing the stories of our town.
