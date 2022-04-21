On Saturday, April 23 there will be a drive-thru voter registration at ALL.N.ONE Plaza from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Forms will be available to register to vote and update voter information.

You can also qualify for a free voter photo ID at this event if you meet the following requirements:

  • Are registered to vote in Alabama at current address
  • Do not already have valid photo ID
  • Can provide proof of ID, such as: 
    • Non-valid photo ID
    • Birth certificate 
    • Marriage record
    • Medicare or Medicaid document 
    • Military record
    • School record 
    • SSA document 
    • Census record 
    • Hospital or nursing home record 
    • Certificate of citizenship 

The event is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State. 

For more info, call 800-274-8683. 

