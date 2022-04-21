On Saturday, April 23 there will be a drive-thru voter registration at ALL.N.ONE Plaza from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Forms will be available to register to vote and update voter information.
You can also qualify for a free voter photo ID at this event if you meet the following requirements:
- Are registered to vote in Alabama at current address
- Do not already have valid photo ID
- Can provide proof of ID, such as:
- Non-valid photo ID
- Birth certificate
- Marriage record
- Medicare or Medicaid document
- Military record
- School record
- SSA document
- Census record
- Hospital or nursing home record
- Certificate of citizenship
The event is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State.
For more info, call 800-274-8683.
