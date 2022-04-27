Tuesday was the grand reopening of The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Offices. The reopening signifies and represents the successful migration of the previous decades old system into the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS.
“What an amazing accomplishment,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “This is only the beginning of ALEA’s overall initiative to utilize technology to advance and provide enhanced quality service for the citizens of our great state. However, I would be remised, if I did not showcase the hard work and dedication of all the employees within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, especially those within the Driver License and Information Technology Divisions, who turned this vision into a reality. I would also like to highlight the innovation and commitment of both Colonel Jimmy Helms and Driver License Division Chief Jonathan Archer, if not for their steadfast leadership this endeavor would never been made possible.”
Driver License Division Chief Jonathan Archer stated, “Now that the system transfer is complete a host of new options are live and active within LEADS. Citizens will have the ability to access a variety of new options and enhanced services such as allowing individuals the ability to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.
This is a new feature that we feel if used by citizens will make a tremendous difference for our Driver License Examiners’ capability to provide improved quality service.”
“We must share this achievement with Governor Ivey and all members of the Legislature for their continued support of this project as well as our Agency. If not for them providing ALEA with the necessary resources we would have never been able to complete this monumental and historic project for the state of Alabama,” Secretary Taylor added.
Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Jimmy Helms said, “The modernization of our Driver License System was one of the first tasks given to me by Secretary Taylor. From the very beginning I knew we had the right team in place, and I would like to take this opportunity to echo the sentiments of Secretary Taylor and thank each and every one of the employees that played a role in this colossal task which will have a positive impact on both our employees as well as citizens for years to come. I would also like to remind everyone this is a brand-new system that our employees will be given their first opportunity to use in the coming days. We would like to ask that the citizens of our great state continue to use the same level of patience and understanding which were utilized over the course of the previous week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.