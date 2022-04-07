Driver License Offices statewide will close beginning April 18 and reopen on April 26 as Alabama transitions to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drivers License System.
Public and online services will be unavailable during the transition.
“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is proud to join Governor Kay Ivey in unveiling the state of Alabama’s modernized drivers license system, which will provide significant improvements to both citizens and Driver License personnel across the state. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, will completely revitalize the current system, which has been in place for nearly two decades,” said ALEA in a statement.
The new system intends to reduce wait times and streamline services to allow for more effective and efficient service.
“Once LEADS goes live, citizens will have access to a variety of new options and such enhanced services as allowing individuals to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information before visiting a local office, reducing wait times exponentially,” said ALEA.
Online services will include the ability to update addresses, pay for and reinstate licenses, upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards, view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks, issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals, and to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time.
Examiners will continue Class D and CDL road skill tests during this time.
County offices will be open for revenue and probate services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.