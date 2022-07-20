Seniors at the Athens Activity Center enjoyed some great live music Tuesday morning, July 19, as the Athens Dulcimers performed. A lively crowd enjoyed many great bluegrass, Appalachian folk, and classic American songs while clapping and singing along to favorites, such as “I’ll Fly Away” and “You Are My Sunshine.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks stopped by the center to join in on the fun. He even took time to show off some of his signature dance moves.
The Athens Activity Center features gospel singing each Tuesday morning from 10-11 a.m. with the occasional treat from entertainers such as the Athens Dulcimers. If you or a family member are interested in learning more about the senior activities offered at the Athens Activity Center, email Director Amy Golden, agolden@athensal.us.
