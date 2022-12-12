GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – One of the most popular programs offered by Alabama State Parks is back for its 37th year.
Lake Guntersville State Park will host the 37th Annual Eagle Awareness Weekends in January and February 2023. The three weekends – Jan. 20-22, Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5 – will feature live bird demonstrations, programs delivered by notable speakers, and guided safari trips to view eagles in their natural habitat while surrounded by the scenic beauty of the mountains and Lake Guntersville.
“The Eagle Awareness Weekends showcase one of Alabama’s most beautiful parks and gives people the chance to learn about an iconic species that captivates our imagination,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “Our lodge, campground, and chalets often fill up quickly for these weekends, so we encourage people to make reservations and join us at Lake Guntersville State Park for what we believe will be another amazing year of Eagle Awareness Weekends.”
The Eagle Awareness Weekends began in 1985 to coincide with a bald eagle restoration program in Alabama. A loss of habitat, pesticide use, and poaching throughout the nation had pushed eagle populations to the brink of extinction. The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ Nongame Wildlife Program began Alabama’s restoration project in 1984.
From 1985-91, 91 bald eagles were released throughout the state. Today, bald eagles are a more common sight in Alabama than in decades past.
Each weekend will start on Friday evening with a social and wine tasting, followed by an educational session on eagles in Alabama and a presentation by an Alabama State Park Naturalist. The Saturday agenda includes more sessions by noted conservation experts, guided field trips to look for eagles, raptors and waterfowl in the wild, and ends with a dinner buffet in the Pinecrest Dining Room. Sunday wraps up the weekend with more guided field trips, an educational program, and a photo opportunity with live birds.
Packages are available that include overnight accommodations, breakfast buffet, group dinner on Saturday night, and other activities. Attendance is limited to package holders and tickets will be sold for Saturday (programs only) as space allows.
For more information about the event schedules, Eagle Awareness Weekend packages, or to make reservations, visit www.alapark.com/lake-guntersville-state-park, call (256)-571-5440 or email to indya.guthrie@dcnr.alabama.gov.
