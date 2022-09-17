As part of their belief in OneAthens, student athletes from Athens High School visit each of the elementary schools as Eagle Buddies, providing a positive role model for the students to aspire to become.
“We are building community at a young age. The relationships that develop are very special,” aid AHS Cheer Coordinator Gia Russell. “Our young people look up to our high school students.”
Varsity football, varsity cheer, and the Golden Eagles Marching Band leadership team participate in the Eagle Buddies program.
AHS head football coach Cody Gross has started a buddies program in every system he coached in.
“I actually got the idea from a coach that that I knew from Georgia, and I felt like it was great idea to get involved in the community and in the elementary schools,” said Gross.
As the head football coach, Gross hopes every boy in Athens will want to be a Golden Eagle football player.
“I just remember being in elementary school and when an older kid came into your building or in your classroom, you just thought they were the coolest person in the world,” said Gross. “If a guy goes in there with a football jersey, it might make some boys want to want to be that guy.”
iAcademy at Athens Elementary Principal Amanda Tedford developed the program along with Gross for the ACS system during her time as the cheer coach at AHS.
“We wanted to find a way to get athletes involved in elementary schools. It is a special program because the classrooms ‘adopt’ their Eagle and are able to form a special bond with that athlete during the season,” said Tedford.
The Eagle Buddies stay with the same group of students throughout the duration of the football season, allowing students and athletes the chance to build a relationship with one another.
“Many teachers have shared that they love having Eagle Buddies because they foster a sense of community and they enjoy seeing the positive interactions between the two age groups,” said Lorian Charles, Principal of SPARK at Cowart Elementary.
During the summer the athletes complete a survey and are then assigned to one of the elementary schools. The teachers at the schools then “adopt” one of the athletes once the student is placed in the school.
While in the classroom, the Eagle Buddies play games with, read to the students, and help out the teachers as needed.
“This is an awesome program that we love having the opportunity to participate in. We are so thankful to our school board, superintendent, and elementary principals for allowing us to visit and partner with them during the school year,” said Russell. “It is one of the beginning steps to building a true foundation of community at early ages.”
