A single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, has claimed the life of a Humble, Texas man. Dwain Jarvis, 54, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jarvis, who was not using his seat belt, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Ingram Road near Stewart Road, approximately nine miles south of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Early morning crash claims life of Texas man
- ALEA
