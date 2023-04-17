A large crowd came out to Athens State University Saturday for the 2023 Earth Day Expo hosted by Keep Alabama Limestone Beautiful. This year was the second year the event has returned after being sidelined by the pandemic, and organizers were pleased by the turnout and the second year being at Athens State.
“This is the largest community event that we do,” KALB board member Lynne Hart said. “I think we had the best crowd we have had in a while. We had a great crowd. The weather was beautiful. The vendors did well, and the exhibitors were happy. Steve Trash was great, and the birds were wonderful,” Hart said.
McCandless Hall was full of families and children who came out to see PBS television personality and magician Steve Trash — The Rockin’ Eco Hero.
“Steve Trash was paid for by the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, and we are very grateful for that. He is wonderful, and he has a Saturday morning show on PBS for kids. We were very grateful to be able to have him and offer him to the community,” Hart said.
Guests at the expo also had the opportunity to get up close with some great animals thanks to RISE Raptors, a rehabilitation center for raptors and other exhibitors.
Hart said, “We were pleased that RISE did two shows, but they had two birds out all day long. The owl and the hawk stayed out for people to get close-up looks, ask questions, and take pictures. Another huge hit was Dr. Scott Clem from the University of Georgia. He is a doctor of entomology.”
Dr. Clem brought a tarantula and other creepy crawlers that guests could hold while the ASU Biology Department brought turtles, snakes, and other reptiles. Steelcase sponsored another popular hands-on exhibit with the Science Guys.
KALB has now partnered with Athens State University, giving the Earth Day Expo and permanent home. Hart said that people can now plan on the event being there from this point forward.
Hart said, “That partnership is ongoing so people can look for it next year in April, and I hope they will all come back again and bring their friends.”
