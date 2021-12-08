Fred Steger, former head basketball coach of the East Limestone Indians boys team, resigned his position, effective as of Dec. 6, with the announcement coming at a special called meeting Tuesday by the Limestone County Schools Board of Education.
No reason was given for his resignation, but Limestone County Athletic Director Rusty Bates says that two coaches will fill in the role in the interim: Seth Hamilton and Matt Smith, who are both already involved with the East Limestone basketball program.
Steger also served as a special education teacher at the high school.
The Indians basketball team is currently 4-7 on the season.
