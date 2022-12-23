Name: Renea Clem
School: East Limestone High School
Grade(s) taught: 10th-12th grades
Subject(s) taught: AP Psychology and Introduction to Psychology
Post secondary education: Auburn University and Athens State University
How many years have you been teaching? This is my 28th year teaching.
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? This is my 26th year in Limestone County
What led you to choose your career path in education?
From the time I started first grade, I always loved playing school with my friends, especially Shane. I had so many wonderful teachers all during my school years who helped shape and inspire me and guide me to this path. There are too many to name, but I am forever grateful for all they did to help me on my journey.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally?
I have taken advantage of my online community of fellow AP Psychology/Intro Psychology teachers. There is a free exchange of ideas and activities. Some of the veterans in the group hold Google Meets. I have also added to my personal library of suggested books based on various topics in psychology from members of the community. This opportunity has allowed me to add to new demos and assignments to my classes. I think it has definitely helped in my students’ learning and engagement.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools?
I like the opportunity to participate with individuals from the different schools in our district- from committees, to trainings, to whole system activities. The school system has seen tremendous growth since I began and has afforded us the opportunity to offer more to our students while still maintaining a small town feel and chance to know so many and not feel like a face in the crowd. I also like that so many former students decide to come back and settle here. It has given me the chance to work with them as colleagues and/or teach their children. It is a nice full circle experience.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of?
The building of relationships with my colleagues and students that are ongoing. I have had the privilege of working with lots of different administrators and teachers over the years. I love being able to “stay in contact” (thanks to social media) with former students and see what they are doing now.
Favorite book? I don’t really have a favorite book; it’s more like a favorite genre- anything fictional or nonfictional related to psychology. If I had to name a favorite book outside of that genre, I’d pick My Favorite Bible Verses Daily Devotions.
Favorite hobby/hobbies outside of teaching? Reading and flower gardening
What piece of advice do you always give your students? “Psychology is more than just a subject in school. It is a part of your everyday life. Look for examples of psychology all around you. Create relationships with people, not screens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.