There are plenty of opportunities for families to get out this weekend, and beyond, for some Easter fun. Here is a list of some great Easter events that will be fun for the entire family. Grab those baskets and good luck finding all those eggs.
Helicopter Egg Drop 2023 at New Life Assembly of God
Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m
16768 US Hwy 72, Athens
Free and open to everyone and all children and adults
Food, prizes, lots of candy, over 15,000 plastic eggs
Pre-registration now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/helicopter-egg-drop-tickets-549712082637
On-site registration opens at 9 a.m. day of the event
Lindsay Lane Egg Hunt at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church
Saturday, April 8, 9-11 a.m. with egg hunt beginning at 9:30 a.m.
1300 Lindsay Lane/LLBC back parking lot
Ages 3-12 with varying hunt times
BBC Journey to the Cross and Egg Hunt
Hosted by Berea Baptist Church
16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens
Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.
Meet in the Family Life Center
Lowe’s SpringFest Egg-Venture
Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1109 US Hwy 72 East, Athens
Register for tickets at Lowes.com (spots limited)
Saturday, April 8 10a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration guarantees your child a spot to fill their basket with candy and eggs.
A limited number of baskets and dog bandanas for the first 75 customers
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by The Harvest Church
Saturday, April 8, 12-2 p.m.
26571 Whitt Street, Ardmore, AL
Egg hunt, games, food, prizes
6th Annual Easter in the Park 2023 at Rogersville Recreational Park
Hosted by First baptist Church of Rogersville
Saturday, April 8
4 p.m. with games, crafts, hotdogs, science experiment, prize wheel, family photo booth, and more.
Over 3,000 eggs to hunt
3rd Annual Easter at SantaLand
Saturday, April 8
9749 Highway 72, Rogersville
Free candy and eggs, popcorn for the adults, and free photos with the Easter Bunny
This is a drive-through event but guests can park and get out for photos
Donations accepted for purchase of Easter Baskets for needy children
Joe Wheeler State Park- Easter Egg Hunt
Joe Wheeler State Park- Day Use Area
Saturday, April 8
Egg hunts begin at 10 a.m (ages 0-3), 10:30 (ages 4-7), and 11 a.m. (ages 8-12)
Cost is $5 for 12 and up, $2 for children 6-11 and seniors 62 and up, $20 for carloads of 6+, and veterans free
Easter Egg Hunt at Revival
Hosted by First Presbyterian Church
305 W. Washington Street, Athens
Sunday, April 9, 9-10 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by America’s Home Place
Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11 a.m.- 2 pm.m
15075 State Hwy 20 SW, Madison
Ester Egg Hunt, candy, refreshments, and more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.