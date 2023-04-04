There are plenty of opportunities for families to get out this weekend, and beyond, for some Easter fun. Here is a list of some great Easter events that will be fun for the entire family. Grab those baskets and good luck finding all those eggs.

Helicopter Egg Drop 2023 at New Life Assembly of God

Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

16768 US Hwy 72, Athens

Free and open to everyone and all children and adults

Food, prizes, lots of candy, over 15,000 plastic eggs

Pre-registration now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/helicopter-egg-drop-tickets-549712082637

On-site registration opens at 9 a.m. day of the event

Lindsay Lane Egg Hunt at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church

Saturday, April 8, 9-11 a.m. with egg hunt beginning at 9:30 a.m.

1300 Lindsay Lane/LLBC back parking lot

Ages 3-12 with varying hunt times

BBC Journey to the Cross and Egg Hunt

Hosted by Berea Baptist Church

16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.

Meet in the Family Life Center

Lowe’s SpringFest Egg-Venture

Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1109 US Hwy 72 East, Athens

Register for tickets at Lowes.com (spots limited)

Saturday, April 8 10a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration guarantees your child a spot to fill their basket with candy and eggs.

A limited number of baskets and dog bandanas for the first 75 customers

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by The Harvest Church

Saturday, April 8, 12-2 p.m.

26571 Whitt Street, Ardmore, AL

Egg hunt, games, food, prizes

6th Annual Easter in the Park 2023 at Rogersville Recreational Park

Hosted by First baptist Church of Rogersville

Saturday, April 8

4 p.m. with games, crafts, hotdogs, science experiment, prize wheel, family photo booth, and more.

Over 3,000 eggs to hunt

3rd Annual Easter at SantaLand

Saturday, April 8

9749 Highway 72, Rogersville

Free candy and eggs, popcorn for the adults, and free photos with the Easter Bunny

This is a drive-through event but guests can park and get out for photos

Donations accepted for purchase of Easter Baskets for needy children

Joe Wheeler State Park- Easter Egg Hunt

Joe Wheeler State Park- Day Use Area

Saturday, April 8

Egg hunts begin at 10 a.m (ages 0-3), 10:30 (ages 4-7), and 11 a.m. (ages 8-12)

Cost is $5 for 12 and up, $2 for children 6-11 and seniors 62 and up, $20 for carloads of 6+, and veterans free

Easter Egg Hunt at Revival

Hosted by First Presbyterian Church

305 W. Washington Street, Athens

Sunday, April 9, 9-10 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by America’s Home Place

Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11 a.m.- 2 pm.m

15075 State Hwy 20 SW, Madison

Ester Egg Hunt, candy, refreshments, and more

