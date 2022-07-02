The Limestone County Board of education met Monday, June 27, and approved Bailey Harris Construction’s bid for the construction of the new Elkmont Elementary School. With a base bid of $28,248,648, Bailey Harris came in just below one other bidder, Thrash Commercial Contractors, LLC. In addition to the base bid, the school board approved alternate No. 1 and No. 2, bringing the total accepted bid to $29,377818. The contract allows the contractor 640 days to complete the work on the new school.
The school board also approved the hire of Matthew Scott as the new principal of East Limestone High School effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025. Scott has served as the principal of Creekside Elementary for the past 18 years.
“I am very thankful to the Limestone County Board of Education and to Dr. Randy Shearouse for their continued support,” Scott said in a video message to Creekside School.
Scott will be replacing Louis Berry, who has been transferred to become principal at the Alternative School at the Owens facility.
Use of schools
• Creekside Elementary/Primary School- Lindsay Lane East Campus to use the playground/pavilion on July 27 for Fellowship Night.
Property no longer needed for public school purposes
• Child Nutrition Program — miscellaneous equipment and smallwares
• Renewal of contract with Alabama Supercomputer Authority (ASA) to continue receiving content filtering services from ASA and to certify Limestone County Schools’ Compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (no cost to LCBoE).
• Meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year for employees and visitors as follows:
• employees — $2.00 for breakfast
• employees — $3.50 for lunch
• visitors — $3.00 for breakfast
• visitors — $5.00 for lunch
• Peer Helpers Program for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $43,500. (grant from the ALSDE Anti-bullying and Safe Environment Initiative at no cost to LCBoE)
• Purchase of TeachTown enCORE curriculum and renewal of TeachTown Transition licenses for secondary students with Autism and intellectual disabilities at a cost of $84,861.82. (Special Education funds)
• Addition of Instructional Supervisor position to the 2021-2022 LCS salary schedule.
