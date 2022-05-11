East Limestone saw eight of its band members sign to the UNA band program on Wednesday, May 11, a feat that band directors for both East Limestone and UNA said is rare and special.
“I really don’t think we have had eight students from one school in one year sign to the UNA band,” Dr. Lloyd Jones, UNA’s band director, said to the signees, their families and those involved in East’s band program. “People know this school (East Limestone) because of the band program. Every time you are over west of here performing, I will hear about it.”
It was a moment celebrated by family, friends and teammates as Haley Beard, Ian Bilyou, Austin Chambers, Jayden Green, Maisie Irvin, Skylar McChristian and Ka’mya Wordlaw all signed to join the band program at UNA.
Austin Hawkins will also be joining UNA’s band, but was unable to attend the signing due to an illness.
“We are thrilled to get these students into the UNA band program,” Dr. Jones said. “They are just going to be all over the band. It will be like a reunion when we go to band rehearsal every day. I know they are going to be assets to the group because they were a part of this band program and had so many good experiences here.”
Each of the seven attendees took their turn individually signing to the next level from the setup in the East Limestone gymnasium lobby.
Also in attendance was Mark McChristian, East Limestone’s band director, who is taking over the program from Jennifer Janzen, also in attendance.
McChristian’s daughter, Skylar, was one of the signees from the event.
“Every band program has great students that do go on to the next level. For us to have eight – which is basically a third of our graduating seniors – go to UNA is something that has not been done like Dr. Jones was talking about,” McChristian said.
He also added that one reason for the rare occurrence of so many seniors going to the same program is fueled by the camaraderie of the group.
“This group of senior is very tight. They have supported each other really well,” he said.
“That is something that a lot of senior classes don’t have. They have been an awesome group to work with since I got here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.